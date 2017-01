Oct 25 Hafslund ASA :

* Head of legal and primary insider Tore Sande has as of Oct. 25 bought 13,000 Hafslund class A shares at price of 85.8 Norwegian crowns

* After this, Sande owns 39,020 class A shares and 1,030 class B shares in Hafslund Source text for Eikon:

