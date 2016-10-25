Oct 25 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

* Has today banned two individuals from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in the financial services industry

* FCA has concluded that both Mr Clay and Ms Clark are not fit and proper to carry on any function in relation to any regulated activities

* Richard Aston Clay and Kathryn Joy Clark were charged with dishonesty offences by the serious fraud office and Nottinghamshire police Source text: (bit.ly/2fbgi9d)