Oct 25 Arvind Ltd

* Consol Sept-quarter net profit 717 million rupees

* Consol Sept-quarter net sales 23.19 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 706.6 mln rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.55 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.07 billion rupees