Oct 25 Formpipe Software AB :

* Q3 net sales 83.2 million Swedish crowns ($9.33 million) versus 83.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 19.9 million crowns versus 17.6 million crowns year ago

* Believes Q4 will be strong quarter regarding license sales but does not expect to be able to compensate for what company is already behind compare to last year's license sales