Oct 25 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Offers investors in 1,335,000,000 Norwegian crown ($161.71 million) bond with maturity in 2020 compensation of 0.25 pct of notional for not exercising put option resulting from earlier announced change of control event

* Offer is contingent on bondholders controlling a minimum of 950,000,000 crowns

* Compensation will be paid through VPS no later than Nov. 17