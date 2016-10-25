Oct 25 NordNet AB

* Says board will evaluate offer from NNB Intressenter and obtain a fairness opinion

* Says board has engaged Lenner & Partners as financial advisor and Vinge as legal advisor in relation to offer

* Says Claes Dinkelspiel, Ulf Dinkelspiel and Tom Dinkelspiel, being participants in the Offer, have not participated and will not participate in the Board's processing of or resolutions concerning the Offer

* Says the other members of the Board, Anna Frick, Kjell Hedman, Bo Mattsson, Jaana Rosendahl and Anna Settman, have for the purposes of the Offer appointed Kjell Hedman as chairman