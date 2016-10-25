BRIEF-Arab Jordan Investment Bank posts FY net profit before tax 33.5 mln dinars
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Hdfc Bank Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 34.55 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter net profit was 34.15 billion rupees
* Sept-quarter gross NPA 1.02 percent versus 1.04 percent previous quarter
* Sept-quarter interest earned 170.70 billion rupees versus 147.73 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter provisions 7.49 billion rupees versus 6.81 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net NPA 0.30 percent versus 0.32 percent previous quarter
* Says Sept quarter NIM 4.2 percent
* Says total capital adequacy ratio 15.4 percent as of Sept 30, 2016
* The profit alert and the Gross NPA alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2dEIFwb Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
* Recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kGWWf9) Further company coverage:
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman