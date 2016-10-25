Oct 25 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 8.13 billion rupees versus net profit of 5.70 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter interest earned 44.12 billion rupees versus 40.06 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter provisions 1.98 billion rupees versus 1.76 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross NPA 2.49 percent versus 2.50 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 1.20 percent versus 1.21 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter NIM 4.47 percent

* Capital adequacy ratio as on Sept 30, 2016 is 16.8 percent

* Says payment gateway transactions have grown 79 percent on y-o-y basis

* Says payment gateway transactions have grown 79 percent on y-o-y basis

* Says payment gateway transactions from mobiles now constitute more than 40 percent of transactions