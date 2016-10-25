Oct 25 DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance:

* Prudential Financial, Inc. increases its stake to 49% in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Limited Source text - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) has closed a transaction that increases its ownership in the life insurance joint venture, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Ltd. (DPLI). Under the new agreement, Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of PFI, a financial services company headquartered in the U.S., has increased its stake in DPLI to 49 percent, the maximum allowed by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations. PIIH has acquired 12 percent equity stake from Resources Realty Private Limited and 11 percent equity stake from Yardstick Developers Private Limited. DHFL, along with one of its promoters' entities, holds a 51 percent stake. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)