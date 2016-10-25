Oct 25 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Düsseldorf District Court (Landgericht Düsseldorf) in Germany judges against SSH in patent infringement case against Sony

* Says decision has no impact on other German and other national patents SSH holds and licenses

* Has separate litigation against Sony in UK regarding UK counterpart of the same European patent - UK and German litigations are separate

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)