Oct 25 Tom Group Ltd
* Has resolved to, by end of this year, cease operation of
china entertainment television broadcast limited and its
subsidiaries
* In connection with cessation of operation of CETV group,
steps will be taken to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals
and to terminate all relevant existing contracts
* Believes that termination of CETV agreements, cessation of
operation of CETV will not have material effect on operation of
group
