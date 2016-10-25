UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd :
* China sky chemical fibre - company has on filed a lawsuit in high court of singapore against zheng kai su for fraudulent / unauthorised use of group's funds
* China sky chemical fibre co ltd- company has also lodged a report with commercial affairs department against mr zheng on 24 october 2016
* Will also take other actions including filing a police report in china against zheng in due course
* China sky chemical fibre - zheng also accused of fraudulent/unauthorised use of group's assets for securing loans in of about rmb 1.07 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources