BRIEF-Arab Jordan Investment Bank posts FY net profit before tax 33.5 mln dinars
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 South China Assets Holdings Ltd :
* Group expects to report a significant increase in loss for nine months ended 30 September 2016
* South China Assets - such increase is mainly attributable to significant decrease of fair value gain on redemption option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
* Recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kGWWf9) Further company coverage:
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman