Oct 25 Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

* Promoted Ehaat Limited with the objective of "rural distribution business of consumer products, particularly in rural areas". Source text: [Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has promoted and incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name of EHAAT Limited with the objective of "Rural Distribution Business of Consumer Products, particularly in Rural Areas". EHAAT Limited, a Company incorporated under Indian Companies Act, 2013 has been formed with the initial capital of Rs. 10 Lakhs only] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)