Oct 25 Borneo Oil Bhd

* Borneo oil bhd- says production for inventory for the month of sept. Was 1,032.41 kg

* Borneo oil bhd- says production of gold dore for the month of sept. Was 3.7108 kg

* Borneo oil bhd- says production for ores mined for the month of sept. Was 55,809 mt

Source text: (bit.ly/2eMLMOL)

