Oct 25 Dupont -
* In q4, performance materials sales expected to be up
low-single-digits percent
* In q4, expect agriculture sales to be down in the
mid-single-digits percent
* In q4, expect industrial biosciences sales comparable
with prior year's quarter with volume gains in bioactives,
biomaterials
* Q4 nutrition & health sales expected to be up in the
low-single-digit percent range with continued strength in
probiotics and cultures
* Q4 nutrition & health operating earnings expected to be up
in the mid-30 percent range driven by cost savings and volume
growth
* Market conditions to remain challenging especially in the
middle east and latin america in q4 in nutrition & health
* Expect continued commodity price weakness in the
agriculture sector in q4
* Sees continued weakness in oil and gas markets pressuring
top line growth in protection solutions in q4
Source text : bit.ly/2f3Uqxl
