Oct 25 John Bean Technologies Corp
* John Bean Technologies corp says on October 20, co ,
subsidiary guarantors entered into a third to credit agreement
dated as of February 10, 2015
* John Bean Technologies says pursuant to terms of
amendment, certain lenders provided an incremental term loan
upto principal amount of $150 million
* John Bean says co has $100 million of remaining
availability under expansion option to increase commitments or
incur additional term loans - SEC filing
* John Bean Technologies says co is required to repay
incremental term-1 loan in quarterly principal installments of
$1.85 million beginning on March 31, 2018
