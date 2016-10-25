Oct 25 Mara Delta Property Holdings Ltd :

* Cautionary announcement

* Entered into negotiations with New Mauritius Hotels Limited for acquisition of 45 pct interest in entity owning 3 hotel assets in Mauritius

* If acquisition is successfully concluded, it may have a material effect on price of company's securities

* Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in company's securities until a full announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)