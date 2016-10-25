UPDATE 3-Under fire, British PM May criticises Trump curb on refugees
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman
Oct 25 Malaysia Pacific Corporation Bhd -
* Co has received the notice of application to proceed with the order for sale dated 26 september 2016 from RHB's solicitor Source text (bit.ly/2dF32cC) Further company coverage:
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman
DUBAI, Jan 29 Middle East stock markets were mixed on Sunday as uptrends in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait continued to divert regional investors' money away from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Jan 29 Alexandria National Co for Financial Investment :