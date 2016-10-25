Oct 25 Philip Morris International Inc
* Philip Morris International says in September, Thailand's
Department Of Special Investigations commenced formal
investigations against co
* Philip Morris International says in the DSI alleged that
Philip Morris (Thailand) jointly with others underpaid customs
duties and excise taxes of about $250 million
* Philip Morris says it disagrees with DSI's allegations,
believes that its declared import prices are in compliance with
customs valuation agreement of the WTO and Thai law
* Philip Morris - If at end of investigations, DSI
recommends prosecution, DSI will refer matter to public
prosecutor, who will decide whether to file formal charges
against its unit
* Philip Morris - investigation relates to alleged
underpayment by co of customs duties, excise taxes of about $1.8
billion, relating to imports from Indonesia covering 2000-2003
