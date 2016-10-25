Oct 25 Lifco AB (Publ) :

* Q3 net sales increased by 11.4 percent to SEK 2,128 (1,910) million

* Says organically net sales decreased by 0.2 per cent

* Q3 EBITA, before restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, increased by 12.6 percent to SEK 316 (280) million

* Says, even after this year's nine consolidated businesses, we still have significant financial scope for further acquisitions