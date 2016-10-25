Oct 25 Axis Bank Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 3.19 billion rupees
* Axis bank ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net
profit was 16.61 billion rupees
* Sept quarter interest earned 111.59 billion rupees versus
99.60 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter provisions 36.23 billion rupees versus 7.07
billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter gross NPA 4.17 percent versus 2.54 percent
previous quarter
* Sept quarter net NPA 2.02 percent versus 1.08 percent
previous quarter
* Under basel iii, total car & tier i car stood at 15.20%
and 12.03% respectively.
* Says watch list loans as on september 30, 2016 reduced by
32% quarter on quarter and stood at 137.89 billion rupees
* Says watch list has reduced to 3.5% of customer assets in
September 2016, from 5.4% in june 2016
* Sept quarter NIM 3.64 percent
