Oct 25 Axis Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 3.19 billion rupees

* Axis bank ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 16.61 billion rupees

* Sept quarter interest earned 111.59 billion rupees versus 99.60 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter provisions 36.23 billion rupees versus 7.07 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross NPA 4.17 percent versus 2.54 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 2.02 percent versus 1.08 percent previous quarter

* Under basel iii, total car & tier i car stood at 15.20% and 12.03% respectively.

* Says watch list loans as on september 30, 2016 reduced by 32% quarter on quarter and stood at 137.89 billion rupees

* Says watch list has reduced to 3.5% of customer assets in September 2016, from 5.4% in june 2016

* Sept quarter NIM 3.64 percent

