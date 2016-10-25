Oct 25 Nexus AG :

* Acquisition of own shares of Nexus AG

* To purchase up to 200,000 of its own shares (representing 1.27% of share capital)

* Share buyback will be managed by a bank and start on Oct. 25 october 2016

* Authorization is restricted to time period until April 30, 2020 and limited to 10% of equity capital