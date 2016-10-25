UPDATE 3-Under fire, British PM May criticises Trump curb on refugees
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman
Oct 25 MBF Group SA :
* Buys 1,008 shares representing 42 percent stake in Deltoid Sp. z o.o. for 131,040 zlotys ($33,106) in total
* On Oct. 24, Deltoid Sp. z o.o. resolved to change its name to Luxury Trade Sp. z o.o.
* Deltoid (Luxury Trade) operates in the field of education, entertainment and children product trade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9582 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman
DUBAI, Jan 29 Middle East stock markets were mixed on Sunday as uptrends in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait continued to divert regional investors' money away from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Jan 29 Alexandria National Co for Financial Investment :