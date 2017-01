Oct 25 Deutsche Post AG :

* On Oct.25 received an irrevocable undertaking to accept offer from Napolitina Limited dated Oct.24 in respect of 1.4 mln shares, representing about 2.6 pct of UK Mail Group

* Says together with undertakings received by Deutsche Post DHL, co now has undertakings of 34.5 million shares, representing about 62.6 pct of UK Mail Group