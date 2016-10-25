Oct 25 Pentair Plc :
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations
* Updates its 2016 gaap eps guidance to approximately $2.50
and on an adjusted basis to approximately $3.00.
* Sees fy 2016 sales $4.9 billion
* Anticipates full year 2016 sales of $4.9 billion, or up
about 7 percent on a reported basis and down approximately 1
percent on a core basis
* Continues to expect to deliver full year free cash flow of
approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income
* "Remain on track for sale of our valves & controls
business to be completed at end of this year or early next year"
* Updating q4 guidance to reflect ongoing sluggish
industrial environment; no longer expect to see typical end of
year push on capital spending
* Qtrly net sales $1,210.7 million versus $1,112.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.25
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $5.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
