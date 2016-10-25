Oct 25 Bulten AB

* Q3 order bookings amounted to SEK 602 million, a decrease of -7.7 pct on same period last year

* Q3 net sales reached SEK 601 million, down -2.7 pct on same period last year

* Q3 operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 39 million vs year-ago 36 mln

* Says "we still expect 2016 to be a year of growth in line with expectations for European vehicle production with exception of export volumes, which are expected to be weaker"

* Says "rate of sales was slightly weak, mainly at start of quarter, but recovered during September"

* Says "Volume development and order bookings deteriorated slightly due to model shifts by our customers, lower export volumes to China and to heavy vehicle production, and to some effects of Brexit"

* Says Bulten's prospects for gaining further market share are very good from the second half of 2017, based on signed contracts and also on ongoing discussions with customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: