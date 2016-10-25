Oct 25 Lux Island Resorts Ltd

* Quarter ended Sept 30 2016 revenue of 894.4 million rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees year ago

* Quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 loss before taxation of 228.9 million rupees versus loss of 46.2 million rupees year ago

* Says Co expect the results for the second quarter to improve on last year