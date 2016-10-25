UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Lux Island Resorts Ltd
* Quarter ended Sept 30 2016 revenue of 894.4 million rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 loss before taxation of 228.9 million rupees versus loss of 46.2 million rupees year ago
* Says Co expect the results for the second quarter to improve on last year Source : bit.ly/2eBeS8S Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources