Oct 25 Bharti Airtel Ltd :

* Sept quarter PAT 33.10 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net profit 14.61 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 246.52 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 13.69 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 15.36 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 238.36 billion rupees

* The PAT alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE