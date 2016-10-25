Oct 25 Clere AG :

* Clere signs more bearer bonds

* Altogether, has now invested more than 20 million euros ($21.72 million) in collateralised bearer bonds

* Due to questions of investors Clere hereby clarifies that company neither issued own bearer bonds nor plans to issue some, but signed bearer bonds of other issuers