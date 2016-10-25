Oct 25 M.P. Evans Group Plc :

* Statement re offer

* Notes announcement by KLK relating to offer to acquire entire issued share capital of company

* Believes offer inadequate and very substantially undervalues company, its unique position and its future growth potential

* Board of M.P. Evans has received financial advice from Rothschild on offer