Oct 25 3M Co
* Says sees 2016 gross share repurchases of $3.5
billion-$4.5 billion, down from $4 billion-$6 billion previously
* Says co is in a good position to bolster growth with or
without acquisitions
* Says expects "external growth market" to continue moving
sideways in 2017
* Says expects industrial and electronics and energy
businesses to have improved growth rates in 2017, compared with
2016
* Says sees pension to be $150 million headwind for 3M for
2017
* 3M CEO Inge Thulin says "We have to wait out for the
geopolitical situation to be settled in EMEA region before we
start to see some big growth coming back there"
* 3M CEO Inge Thulin says pleased with growth in West Europe
in Q3
* 3M CEO Inge Thulin says seeing indications of positive
movement in the U.S. industrial market relative to manufacturing
