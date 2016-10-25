Oct 25 3M Co

* Says sees 2016 gross share repurchases of $3.5 billion-$4.5 billion, down from $4 billion-$6 billion previously

* Says co is in a good position to bolster growth with or without acquisitions

* Says expects "external growth market" to continue moving sideways in 2017

* Says expects industrial and electronics and energy businesses to have improved growth rates in 2017, compared with 2016

* Says sees pension to be $150 million headwind for 3M for 2017

* 3M CEO Inge Thulin says "We have to wait out for the geopolitical situation to be settled in EMEA region before we start to see some big growth coming back there"

* 3M CEO Inge Thulin says pleased with growth in West Europe in Q3

* 3M CEO Inge Thulin says seeing indications of positive movement in the U.S. industrial market relative to manufacturing Further company coverage: