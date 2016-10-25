Oct 25 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* Management board and the supervisory board decide to repurchase own shares

* Can buy back up to 10 percent of share capital up till 16.06.2020

* In the first step, up to 200,000 shares will be bought in the period from 01.11.2016 to 03.12.2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)