Oct 25 Maisons Du Monde SA :

* Strong Q3 2016 performance: customer sales up 25.1 pct versus Q3 2015 to 204 million euros ($222.12 million)

* Upgrading its guidance for the full year 2016, based on a strong group performance over 9M

* Consolidated customer sales are expected to grow above 20 pct compared to 2015

* 2016 consolidated EBITDA margin is expected to be above 13.5 pct