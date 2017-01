Oct 25 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Says issues 800 million euros ($870.8 million) in bonds with maturity of 10 years, at 98.931 percent of nominal value, with a coupon of 1.875 percent

* Says proceeds to be used for repayment of Metrovasesa's bridge loan totalling 500 million euros, with maturity in April 2018 and for other purposes

