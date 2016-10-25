Oct 25 Carlisle Companies Inc :
* Q3 sales rose 1.8 percent to $991 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74 from continuing
operations excluding items
* CCM remains on track to achieve record sales and earnings
results in 2016
* Expectations for sales growth remain in mid-single digit
percent range for 2016
* Continue to expect net sales growth at CIT for FY 2016 to
be in high single digit percent range, including contribution
from deals
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $1.03
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $3.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
