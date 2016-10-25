UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 25 PRGX Global Inc -
* Under the terms of the merger agreement to acquire Lavante, PRGX will pay up to $4.25 million in cash at closing
* PRGX Global may be required to pay earnout consideration in cash based on revenue received from Lavante's sim services from closing through Dec 31, 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2e84Jf0] Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: