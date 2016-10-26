Oct 26 Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd

* For h12017 pre-tax profit excluding impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, is expected to be approximately $15m

* "Trends affecting company's sales in domestic markets in 2h fy16 have continued into new financial year"

* Unit volumes in australia for 1h fy17 are down by approximately 30% compared to pcp

* Expects 2h fy17 to show significant improvement in co's net profit before tax excluding currency impacts

* "Anticipated synergy benefits arising from strategic relationship with novomatic ag are expected to be realised in 2hfy17"