UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd
* For h12017 pre-tax profit excluding impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, is expected to be approximately $15m
* "Trends affecting company's sales in domestic markets in 2h fy16 have continued into new financial year"
* Unit volumes in australia for 1h fy17 are down by approximately 30% compared to pcp
* Expects 2h fy17 to show significant improvement in co's net profit before tax excluding currency impacts
* "Anticipated synergy benefits arising from strategic relationship with novomatic ag are expected to be realised in 2hfy17" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources