Oct 26 Wesfarmers Ltd :

* Asx alert-2017 first quarter retail sales results-wes.ax

* Headline food and liquor sales for q1 were $7.9 billion, up 2.9 per cent

* coles' headline food and liquor sales increased by 2.9 per cent for quarter

* Total sales for target for quarter were $643 million, a decrease of 17.1 per cent

* bunnings australia and new zealand achieved total sales growth of 7.4 per cent during quarter

* Kmart recorded quarterly strong sales growth of 11.2 per cent

* Q1 total coles sales $9.40 billion versus $9.43 billion