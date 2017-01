Oct 25 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe mines receives third of five scheduled $41.2 million installment payments from Zijin mining group as part of zijin's $412 million investment in the Kamoa-Kakula copper project in DRC

* Remaining $82.4 million is required to be paid in two further equal installments, next installment due on february 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: