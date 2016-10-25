Oct 25 Nikkei:

* Prima Meat Packers Ltd's net profit will likely grow 10% on the year to 7 billion yen ($66.7 million) for the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei

* Prima Meat Packers Ltd's sales are seen rising 1 percent to about 365 billion yen for the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei

* Prima Meat Packers Ltd's operating profit will likely grow 50% to just short of 12 billion yen for the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2eD0glf)