Oct 25 New York Attorney General Schneiderman

* A.G. Schneiderman Announces $12 Million Settlement With Draftkings And Fanduel

* Draftkings And Fanduel Agrees To Pay $6 Million Each For "Repeated False Advertising Violations In New York"

* Cos Agree To Marketing Reforms, Enhanced Disclosure To Users About Terms,Conditions Of Marketing Promotions,Winnings,Success Rates

* Companies Will Be Required To Maintain A Webpage That Provides Information About The Rate Of Success Of Users In Its Contests Source (on.ny.gov/2f59quX)(on.ny.gov/2dTE6g6)