UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 New York Attorney General Schneiderman
* A.G. Schneiderman Announces $12 Million Settlement With Draftkings And Fanduel
* Draftkings And Fanduel Agrees To Pay $6 Million Each For "Repeated False Advertising Violations In New York"
* Cos Agree To Marketing Reforms, Enhanced Disclosure To Users About Terms,Conditions Of Marketing Promotions,Winnings,Success Rates
* Companies Will Be Required To Maintain A Webpage That Provides Information About The Rate Of Success Of Users In Its Contests Source (on.ny.gov/2f59quX)(on.ny.gov/2dTE6g6)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources