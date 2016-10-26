Oct 26 Innovalues Ltd:
* Proposed Acquisition Of Innovalues Limited By Way Of A
Scheme Of Arrangement
* Shares to be acquired at S$1.01 each, via a scheme of
arrangement
* Proposed acquisition will be carried out by way of a
scheme of arrangement
* Consideration values Innovalues at approximately S$331.4
million
* Innovalues and Precision Solutions jointly announced
proposed acquisition of all issued ordinary shares in capital of
Innovalues
* Co's shareholders to receive either S$1.01 per company's
share in cash, or one share of precision solutions and s$0.61 in
cash, per Innovalues share
* Precision Solutions is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary
of Northstar Equity Partners IV, an investment
fund advised and managed by Northstar Advisors Pte.
