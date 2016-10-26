Oct 26 Gjensidige
* Q3 pretax profit nok 1,515.9 million (Reuters poll nok
1.62 billion)
* Q3 combined ratio 87.5 percent (Reuters poll 82.9 percent)
* The Board has decided to distribute excess capital in the
amount of NOK 2,000 million, corresponding to NOK 4.00 per share
* Says the lower underwriting result in the quarter was
partly driven by a provision of NOK 120 million to cover
one-time restructuring costs related to the reduction of about
190 full-time equivalent positions in staff and support
functions
* Repeats over the next 2-4 years, average annual run-off
gains are expected to be around NOK 800 million, moving the
expected reported combined ratio to the lower end of the 86-89
corridor (undiscounted)
* Competition is still increasing in the Norwegian general
insurance market, partly driven by a more challenging
macroeconomic environment, which is resulting in limited growth
* The growth rate is expected to remain low in the short to
medium term
* New, profitable opportunities for growth will be
considered in the Nordic region and the Baltic states,
leveraging the Group's scalable business model and best practice
* Strong emphasis will also be placed on further developing
cooperation with partners and distributors
(Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)