Oct 26 Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Cumulative consolidated gross sales as at September 2016 rose by 3.2% from 421.0 million euros to 434.5 million euros ($473.00 million)

* 9-month net sales totalled 430.5 million euros(previous year: 417.0 million euros)

* 9-month result of period after taxes was 19.2 million euros, up 9.1% on previous year (17.6 million euros)

* 9-month incoming orders rose by 0.6% from 430.0 million euros to 432.6 million euros, corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 99.6%

* Management and board of directors of Phoenix Mecano group expect operating result for year as a whole to be at lower end of 34-40 million euros range indicated at start of year