UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 XXL ASA :
* Q3 total revenue 2.08 billion norwegian crowns ($251.48 million) versus 1.75 billion crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA incl. one-offs 214 million crowns versus 201 million crowns year ago
* Intends to open at least one store in Austria, and possibly two stores, late 2017 and to launch E-commerce from the same date as the first store opening
* CAPEX per store will be in the range of 1.7 million euros ($1.85 million)- 1.9 million ($2.07 million) euros and an average pay-back per store of 4-5 years
* Average sale per store is expected to be around 12 million euros
* XXL expects between 15-20 stores in total in the Austrian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2709 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources