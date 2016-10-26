Oct 26 Memscap SA :

* Consolidated revenue for Q3 of 2016 was 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million) similar to Q2 of 2016 at 2.8 million euros

* Q3 net profit 0 euros versus 0.2 million euros a year ago

* Q3 operating profit 0 euros versus 0.2 million euros a year ago

* Memscap expects an increase of its sales over Q4 of 2016