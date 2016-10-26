Oct 26 Tokmanni Group Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 187.0 million euros ($203.53 million) versus 187.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 adjusted EBIT 14.4 million euros versus 13.7 million euros year ago

* Expects weak economic conditions to continue or to improve slightly in 2016

* Short term outlook unchanged - sees revenue to grow based on revenue from new and relocated stores opened in 2015 and 2016, and on revenue of like-for-like stores, which is expected to remain at level of previous year