Oct 26 Mobyt SpA :

* Reports 757,200 shares tendered as of Oct. 25 in the tender offer launched by Moat Italy Bidco

* Tender offer ends on Oct. 28

* Moat Italy Bidco will own at least around 92.0 percent stake in Mobyt, to delist Mobyt after exercising right to buy remaining shares Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)