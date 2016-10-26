Oct 26 British American Tobacco Plc :

* Tadeu Marroco, currently director business development, will be appointed as regional director Western Europe, with effect from Dec.1 2016

* Naresh Sethi, currently regional director Western Europe, will be appointed to role of director business development with effect from Dec.1 2016.

* Naresh Sethi, currently regional director Western Europe, will be appointed to role of director business development with effect from Dec.1 2016.